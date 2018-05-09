Colts' Chris McCain: Inks deal with Indy
McCain signed with the Colts on Tuesday.
After receiving a tender from the Chargers in March, Los Angeles withdrew its offer in April, effectively making McCain an unrestricted free agent. McCain played a very limited role in 2017 with just 241 defensive snaps, but he still produced an impressive 28 tackles -- six for a loss -- and five sacks. The Colts are shifting from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme, and McCain will compete with Jabaal Sheard and former linebacker John Simon for a place in the starting lineup.
