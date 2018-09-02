The Colts placed McCain (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

The Colts will lose a skilled pass rusher, as McCain made five sacks in a reserve role with the Chargers last season. However, he was charged in June with two counts of misdemeanor battery stemming from a January incident, and it's unclear if the league planned on dishing out additional punishment.

