Colts' Chris Milton: Hunkering down in Indy
Milton agreed to sign a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Milton is a special-teams guru, but he rarely contributes on defense. It'll stay that way in 2019.
