Colts' Chris Milton: Will play Sunday
Milton (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Milton was limited Thursday with a minor hamstring issue, but he returned to full participation Friday and will therefore be good to go Week 7.
More News
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Active Sunday•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Participating in non-contact practice•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Does not practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....