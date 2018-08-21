Colts' Christine Michael: Gets seven carries Monday
Michael carried the ball seven even times for 21 yards and hauled in one pass for three yards in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.
With the Colts dealing with numerous injuries on the backfield, Michael got to see plenty of work Monday night, but he wasn't too effective. With one long carry going for nine yards, he would rush for a total of 12 yards on his other six. While Michael has been plenty of snaps to open up the preseason, he still may have an uphill climb if he wants to make the Colts' final roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...