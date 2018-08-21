Michael carried the ball seven even times for 21 yards and hauled in one pass for three yards in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.

With the Colts dealing with numerous injuries on the backfield, Michael got to see plenty of work Monday night, but he wasn't too effective. With one long carry going for nine yards, he would rush for a total of 12 yards on his other six. While Michael has been plenty of snaps to open up the preseason, he still may have an uphill climb if he wants to make the Colts' final roster.