Michael had eight carries for nine yards, including a one-yard touchdown, and one reception for three yards in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco.

While his stats were not great, Michael got time with the first-team offense and rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins were not overly impressive. It may be time to start taking seriously that Michael could figure into the running back mix early in the season if Marlon Mack remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...