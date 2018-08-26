Michael had eight carries for nine yards, including a one-yard touchdown, and one reception for three yards in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco.

While his stats were not great, Michael got time with the first-team offense and rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins were not overly impressive. It may be time to start taking seriously that Michael could figure into the running back mix early in the season if Marlon Mack remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.