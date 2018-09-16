Colts' Christine Michael: Inactive against Washington
Michael is inactive for Sunday's game at Washington.
With Marlon Mack returning after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury, Michael may be stuck on the bench most of the season. Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines will figure into the RB mix along with Mack, leaving little room for Michael.
