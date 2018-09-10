Colts' Christine Michael: Just two carries Sunday
Michael had two carries for nine yards in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. He played just three snaps on offense.
Jordan Wilkins (46 snaps) and Nyheim Hines (37 snaps) got the bulk of work in the Indy backfield. Michael looks like a veteran insurance policy at this point and his role will decrease further when Marlon Mack returns from a hamstring injury.
