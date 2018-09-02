Colts' Christine Michael: Makes 53-man roster
Michael has made Indianapolis' 53-man roster.
If Marlon Mack remains out with a hamstring injury, Michael could have a sizeable role Week 1. It's not clear how the carries will be divided among Michael, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins if Mack is out along with Robert Turbin, who is serving a four-game suspension.
More News
-
Colts' Christine Michael: No concussion symptoms•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Suffers concussion•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Gets time with first-team offense•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Gets seven carries Monday•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: More prominent role than expected•
-
Colts' Christine Michael: Re-signs with Indy•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Snag Breida, Morris for SF?
Jerick McKinnon suffered a knee injury at Saturday's practice, and he's out for the season....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...