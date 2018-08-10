Michael had three carries for 12 yards and one reception for three yards in Thursday's preseason win at Seattle.

Michael was the third running back in the game and got playing time ahead of rookies Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. That could indicate he has more of a chance to win a reserve running back role than first thought, but the coaching staff may have just deferred playing time to veterans in the first preseason games. He's more likely battling for a final reserve running back role with Josh Ferguson.