Colts' Christine Michael: Re-signs with Colts
Michael signed a contract extension with the Colts on Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Michael signed with the Colts last offseason but didn't make it on the field in 2017 due to an undisclosed injury that planted him on injured reserve for the entire season. However, there doesn't appear to be any concern that he's in danger of missing offseason workouts next month, which is a significant development for him after Indianapolis let go of Frank Gore, leaving the starting job up for grabs between Michael, Marlon Mack, Robert Turbin and Josh Ferguson. With that said, it's possible the team invests in a running back from the deep and talented class in this year's draft.
