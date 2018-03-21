Michael re-signed Wednesday with the Colts on a one-year deal, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Michael spent the entire 2017 campaign on injured reserve after getting hurt in training camp. The Colts don't seem to harbor any concern about Michael's health heading into the 2018 campaign, so he should be in attendance when offseason workouts begin next month. With the Colts electing not to bring back Frank Gore, Michael could have a chance to battle Marlon Mack, Robert Turbin and Josh Ferguson for snaps.