Colts' Christine Michael: Sits out Thursday's practice
Michael has an illness and did not practice Thursday.
Michael was not listed on the injury report Wednesday, so the illness is a new issue. The 27-year-old was a healthy inactive Week 2 and remains as the No. 4 running back on the depth chart.
