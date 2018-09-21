Colts' Christine Michael: Will play Sunday
Michael (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play in Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Michael sat out Thursday's practice with an illness, but it appears it was a minor bug. With Marlon Mack (foot/hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game, Michael will operate as the No. 3 running back.
