Colts' Christopher Milton: Active Sunday
Milton (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against Cleveland.
Milton was limited in practice throughout the week and was considered questionable heading into Sunday's game. He'll serve as a depth secondary and special team's player once again in Week 3.
