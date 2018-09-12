Colts' Christopher Milton: Does not practice Wednesday
Milton (concussion) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Milton suffered a concussion in the team's season opener against the Bengals. If he is unable to clear the concussion protocol in time to practice before Sunday's game against Washington, expect Quincy Wilson to serve as the primary backup to starting right cornerback Kenny Moore.
