Colts' Christopher Milton: Exits game with injury
Milton is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
With Milton sidelined, Quincy Wilson will serve as the primary backup to Kenny Moore. Expect an update on Milton's injury after the game.
