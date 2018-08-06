Colts' Christopher Milton: Nursing hip injury
Milton did not participate in Monday's practice due to a hip injury, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
The extent of Milton's hip injury is unclear at this point, but it will hinder his chances at competing for a significant role in the Colts' secondary if he remains sidelined during preseason. His status for Thursday's exhibition tilt against the Seahawks is up in the air.
