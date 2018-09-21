Colts' Christopher Milton: Officially questionable for Sunday
Milton (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.
Milton has been nursing a concussion but he was able to put together full practices both Thursday and Friday. His full participation suggests that the defensive back will be ready for Sunday's contest, but the Colts likely want to take every precautionary measure with Milton.
