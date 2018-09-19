Colts' Christopher Milton: Participating in non-contact practice
Milton (concussion) practiced wearing a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Milton suffered a concussion during Indianapolis' season opener, and was held out of Week 2's tilt. The special teams ace seems to be progressing well in his recovery, but it remains to be seen whether Milton will suit up against the Eagles on Sunday. With Quincy Wilson (concussion) also questionable for Week 3, the Colts could struggle to provide depth behind Kenny Moore at the right cornerback position.
