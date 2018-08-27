Milton (hip) recorded four total tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Milton had been out nearly all of August with a hip injury, but he was finally able to make his return to the field Sunday and make a solid impact. Milton appeared in nearly half of the Colts' snaps on defense, so it looks like he is back to full strength.

