Colts' Christopher Milton: Posts four tackles Saturday
Milton (hip) recorded four total tackles in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.
Milton had been out nearly all of August with a hip injury, but he was finally able to make his return to the field Sunday and make a solid impact. Milton appeared in nearly half of the Colts' snaps on defense, so it looks like he is back to full strength.
