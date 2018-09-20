Colts' Christopher Milton: Practices fully Thursday
Milton (concussion) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Milton participated at Wednesday's practice session while wearing a non-contact jersey, but was able to progress to full participation Thursday. The 26-year-old is trending towards being available for Sunday's game at Philadelphia.
More News
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Participating in non-contact practice•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Exits game with injury•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Posts four tackles Saturday•
-
Colts' Christopher Milton: Nursing hip injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Bench Rivers
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.
-
Latest news: Updates on Gordon, Cook
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of...