Milton (hamstring) was a full participant at the Colts' practice Wednesday.

Milton was never more than a limited participant last week before not suiting up for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. The 25-year-old is is primarily a special teams contributor, but four other members of the Colts' secondary were limited or did not practice Wednesday, which could provide some opportunities if the injuries linger through the week.

