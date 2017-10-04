Colts' Christopher Milton: Practices fully Wednesday
Milton (hamstring) was a full participant at the Colts' practice Wednesday.
Milton was never more than a limited participant last week before not suiting up for Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. The 25-year-old is is primarily a special teams contributor, but four other members of the Colts' secondary were limited or did not practice Wednesday, which could provide some opportunities if the injuries linger through the week.
