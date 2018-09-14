Colts' Christopher Milton: Ruled out for Week 2
Milton (concussion) won't play against the Redskins on Sunday.
Milton continues to nurse a concussion suffered in the Colts's season opener. With Milton sidelined, Quincy Wilson will serve as the backup to starting right cornerback Kenny Moore.
