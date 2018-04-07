Milton signed an exclusive rights tender with Indianapolis on Friday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Milton's tender is a one-year deal that will keep him in Indianapolis for a third season. He had nine tackles in 14 games last year while playing primarily on special teams. He saw just 20 defensive snaps on the season but played in 74 percent of special teams plays. He'll figure to be a primary special teams player once again in 2018 while trying to work his way into the defensive rotation.