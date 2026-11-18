Allen posted nine tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Allen led the Colts in tackles Sunday, and he got to Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord for an eight-yard loss late in the fourth quarter. Allen also picked off McCord earlier in the fourth, although the play was nullified by an illegal contact penalty by Colts defensive back Kenneth Harris. Allen has logged at least 10 tackles in each of his last three outings, and he has accumulated 34 tackles (12 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across seven regular-season games.