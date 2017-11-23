Colts' Clayton Geathers: Absent from injury report
Geathers (neck) doesn't appear on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans.
Geathers was recently activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list after a long recovery from a serious neck injury. Barring a setback in practice this week, he seems in line to make his return Sunday.
