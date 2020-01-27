Colts' Clayton Geathers: Accrues 54 tackles in 2019
Geathers recorded 54 tackles, one pass breakup and one interception over 15 games in 2019.
Geathers played in 15 games and made 10 starts, as Khari Willis (neck) also took some starts. The 27-year-old Willis' contract is up in March, and it's unclear if he'll re-up with the Colts. If he does, he'll likely battle with Willis for a starting job.
