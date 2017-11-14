Colts' Clayton Geathers: Activated from PUP
Geathers (neck) was activated from the Colts' Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday.
Geathers was placed on the PUP list just before the beginning of the regular season due to a neck injury he sustained last December. After practicing for the past couple of weeks, the veteran safety will now get a chance to return to game action next Sunday against the Titans. Geathers has starting experience with the Colts and could challenge Matthias Farley for strong safety gig, but it may take awhile for him to get back in the swing of things.
