Colts' Clayton Geathers: Activated off PUP list
Geathers (knee) was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Geathers played in just five games for Indianapolis while recovering from a neck injury in 2017. He had offseason knee surgery and is looking to remain healthy during the 2018 campaign. When healthy Geathers is a potential starter for the Colts, battling with Malik Hoooker (knee) and Matthias Farley for the two first-team slots. Geathers can practice as early as Friday, but the Colts may ease him into the swing of things to avoid aggravating his injury.
