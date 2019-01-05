Geathers (knee) is active for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Texans.

A lingering knee issue kept Geathers sidelined for the final two regular season games, but it looks like he is good to go Saturday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his usual role as the Colts' starting strong safety, which should reduce Mike Mitchell's role as a result. The fourth-year veteran started all 12 games he played in this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories