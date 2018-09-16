Colts' Clayton Geathers: Active vs. Redskins
Geathers (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Redskins.
Geathers saw significant time last week and it's unclear if he'll have a similar role or be limited due to his injury. Look for him to start and for Matthias Farley to see extra reps if Geathers is limited or aggravates the injury.
