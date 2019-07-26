Geathers participated in 11-on-11 drills Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Geathers sat out of OTAs after undergoing "clean-up work" on his knee earlier in the offseason. When healthy, the 27-year-old will likely serve as a productive starter in the Colts' secondary. Geathers recorded 89 total tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 12 games last season.

