Colts' Clayton Geathers: Dealing with knee issue
Geathers sat out of OTAs after undergoing "clean-up work" on his knee this offseason, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
It's unclear how long the knee injury will keep him on the shelf this offseason. Geathers dealt with injuries throughout last season, as he missed four games total with various neck and head issues. When he was healthy, however, he racked up 89 tackles (61 solo) and one fumble recovery. The 26-year-old is projected to retain his starting job at strong safety, and if he can stay healthy, should get plenty of chances to be productive in IDP formats.
