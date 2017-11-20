Colts' Clayton Geathers: Expected to return Sunday
Geathers (neck) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.
Geathers was recently activated off the PUP and, according to Chuck Pagano, has returned to full speed after a long recovery from a neck injury he suffered last December. Given how long Geathers' absence was, he'll likely be eased back into the secondary rotation, mainly serving as a depth option at safety to start out.
