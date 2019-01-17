Geathers logged 11 tackles (nine solo) in Saturday's 31-13 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. He finishes the regular season with 89 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble.

Geathers racked up a career-high amount of tackles in 2018, and started all 12 of the games he played. Despite being hampered by lingering knee and neck injuries for much of the year, the-26-year-old managed to consistently maintain a heavy workload -- eclipsing 70 defensive snaps during both of the Colts' playoff games. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, it remains to be seen whether Geathers will return to Indianapolis in 2019.