Geathers had five total tackles in Sunday's loss at the Chargers.

Geathers sat out of OTAs after undergoing "clean-up work" on his knee earlier in the offseason. However, he was healthy during the preseason and at full speed Sunday. He played on 56 of the defense's 63 snaps. He's always been an impact player when healthy.

