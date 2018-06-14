Geathers (undisclosed) hasn't participated in offseason practices but is hopeful about practicing when training camp opens, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Geathers' 2017 season was marked by injury, as the safety played in just five games while dealing with a neck injury. It's unclear what has prevented him from practicing during the Colts' offseason program, but it's expected he'll be ready for the start of the regular season if not the start of training camp.