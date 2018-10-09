Geathers (neck/concussion) appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Jets, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

The Colts' practice reports this week will ultimately determine in which direction Geathers is trending, but Indianapolis doesn't seem to be counting on its starting strong safety rallying in time to suit up Sunday. That pessimism regarding Geathers' health was more or less supported by the team's signing Tuesday of veteran safety Mike Mitchell, who could enter the starting lineup in Week 6. The No. 2 option on the depth chart at strong safety, Matthias Farley (hamstring), also seems at risk of missing time.