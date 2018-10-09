Colts' Clayton Geathers: Likely to sit out Week 6
Geathers (neck/concussion) appears unlikely to play Sunday against the Jets, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
The Colts' practice reports this week will ultimately determine in which direction Geathers is trending, but Indianapolis doesn't seem to be counting on its starting strong safety rallying in time to suit up Sunday. That pessimism regarding Geathers' health was more or less supported by the team's signing Tuesday of veteran safety Mike Mitchell, who could enter the starting lineup in Week 6. The No. 2 option on the depth chart at strong safety, Matthias Farley (hamstring), also seems at risk of missing time.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 streaming options
The streaming options at quarterback, tight end, DST and kicker for Week 6? Here are the best...
-
Week 6 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 6 Trade Values Chart
Alvin Kamara and Julio Jones delivered Week 5 duds -- does it mean it's time to trade them?!...
-
Experts: Worried about Kamara?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six big Fantasy issues...
-
Waiver Wire: Ajayi replacements at top
With Jay Ajayi set to miss the remainder of the season, there's a big opportunity in the Eagles'...
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6