Geathers (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Geathers has sat out the last two games due to a lingering knee injury, and his status for Indianapolis' playoff opener remains up in the air. If Geathers were unable to suit up versus the Texans, Mike Mitchell and J.J. Wilcox (ankle) would once again split snaps at strong safety.

