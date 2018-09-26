Geathers did not participate in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Fresh off an 11-tackle game against the Eagles, Geathers appears to be bothered by some sort of knee issue that leaves his status for Week 4 up in the air. How he progresses throughout the week should be more telling with Matthias Farley potentially slotting in at strong safety should he miss Sunday's tilt versus the Texans.