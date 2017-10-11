Colts' Clayton Geathers: Nearing return to field
Head coach Chuck Pagano said Geathers (neck) will be back on the practice field within "a week to maybe two weeks," Stephen Holder of the Indy Star reports.
Geathers, who began the year on the PUP list due to a neck injury he sustained last December, is still likely over a month away from playing in any games. That is, once he receives the clearance to practice, he'll initially be relegated to non-contact drills for at least two weeks, per Pagano, and only then will he progress to full-team drills before graduating to padded practices. While it's clear the Colts won't be pushing Geathers to return, they certainly could use him as soon as possible given their problems defending intermediate passes in the middle of the field.
