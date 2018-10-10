Geathers is still being evaluated to determine the severity of his neck injury, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Geathers remains in the concussion protocol after exiting last Thursday's loss to the Patriots, while the neck injury is without a return timetable. Coach Frank Reich indicated the 26-year-old's season could be in jeopardy, but at this point there is few specifics on the neck injury. Geathers seems unlikely to be available for Sunday's game against the Jets after sitting out Wednesday's practice.