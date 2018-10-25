Colts' Clayton Geathers: No practice Thursday
Geathers (neck) did not practice Thursday.
Geathers' lack of practice is disappointing, after the starting safety was able to fully participate to begin the week. It remains to be seen whether Geathers suffered a setback to his injury or is simply taking a day of scheduled rest. Indianapolis' final practice of the week on Friday should shed light on Geathers' expected availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
