Geathers (concussion) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Geathers suffered a concussion during Indianapolis' Week 5 loss to the Patriots, and was absent from Thursday's practice after participating in full to begin the week. The starting safety should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, and Mike Mitchell could see increased defensive snaps if Geathers were to miss any time.

