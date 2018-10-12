Colts' Clayton Geathers: Out again Sunday
Geathers (neck/concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Geathers did return to practice Thursday, but it appears as though the safety is still making his way through concussion protocol. However, given that he is practicing, another week off should do the trick for Geathers. Mike Mitchell signed with the Colts on Tuesday and could be in line to start immediately in the absence of Geathers and Matthias Farley (hamstring).
