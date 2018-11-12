Colts' Clayton Geathers: Posts 10 tackles Sunday
Geathers recorded 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Geathers had a few modest games while dealing with a knee injury, but he seemed to get back into form Sunday, tallying his third double-digit tackle game of the year. He'll look to maintain his strong play into Week 11, when the Colts take on the Titans.
