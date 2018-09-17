Colts' Clayton Geathers: Posts 12 tackles Sunday
Geathers recorded 12 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Redskins.
Geathers bested his tackle output from all of 2017 on Sunday. So long as he can stay healthy he figures to be a top player along the Colts defense throughout the season. Looking ahead, Geathers and the Colts will face off against the defending champion Eagles in Week 3.
More News
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Active vs. Redskins•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Seven tackes in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Activated off PUP list•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Slated to open training camp on PUP list•
-
Colts' Clayton Geathers: Hoping to return for training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...