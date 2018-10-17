Colts' Clayton Geathers: Practices in full
Geathers (neck/concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Geathers missed Sunday's game against the Jets, but should be able to clear the concussion protocol with another week of practice. It appears likely that the starting safety will play during Sunday's game against the Bills.
