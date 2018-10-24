Colts' Clayton Geathers: Practicing Wednesday
Geathers (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Geathers has been sidelined since Week 5 due to concussion issues and a neck injury, but appears to be trending towards a return to the field. If Geathers is able to continue practicing without restrictions this week, expect him to suit up for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
